The Fauquier Veterans Council will host a Veteran’s Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the conference rooms on the main floor of Fauquier Hospital, at 500 Hospital Dr. in Warrenton. (Because of threatening weather, the event was moved inside.)
U.S. Army Sgt. Russell Claar, past commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7728, said that veterans and supporters of all branches of the armed services are invited to attend.
Guest speaker will be U.S. Army Ret. Major General Greg Schumacher. Schumacher retired 2011 as a major general in the Army after 37 years of service. He is chairman of the Fauquier County Republican Committee, president of The GS Group, LLC, and adjunct staff with the RAND Corporation.
The Fauquier Veterans Council is composed of American Legion Posts 72 (Warrenton), 247 (Remington) and 360 (Warrenton) along with Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts 7728 (Bealeton) and 9835 (Warrenton).
