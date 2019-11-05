Stephanie Litter-Reber defeated incumbent Don Mason for the Lee District seat on the Fauquier County School Board on Tuesday, taking about 68 percent of the vote to Mason’s 31 percent, according to unofficial returns.
Incumbent Suzanne Sloane narrowly won a second term in a three-way race for the Scott District seat. Sloane took 34.50 percent of the vote to 33.75 percent for Michael Hammond and 31 percent for Fauquier teacher Shelly Norden, according to unofficial returns.
Susan Pauling defeated Rachel Bongiovi in a race for an open seat representing the Center District; incumbent Brian Gorg had decided not to run again. Pauling took nearly 56 percent of the vote to Bongiovi’s nearly 44 percent, according to unofficial returns.
Raymond “Duke” Bland won another term as Marshall District representative on the school board without opposition, as did Donna Grove, who returns to represent the Cedar Run District.
Scott District
Sloane is the current school board chairman. She said she wanted to finish the job she started.
“It’s like a book,” she said during the campaign. “You want to see the ending of the story.”
Sloane was an elementary school teacher for 11 years before becoming Virginia Virtual Academy’s head of school for K12 in 2001.
Sloane spent time Tuesday morning handing out flyers as voters arrived at Ritchie School. She noted the race she faced this year is different than the one four years ago. Then she was in a three-candidate race for an open seat. Although school board candidates run as independents, challenger Hammond received a party endorsement from the Fauquier County Democratic Party. The county’s Republican Party didn’t make an endorsement in the race.
William McDuffie, who lives near Vint Hill and votes at Vint Hill precinct at C. Hunter Ritchie Elementary School, said he voted for Sloane because “she had come by the house” and talked with him about her candidacy.
Betty West, the precinct chief at Ritchie School, said there had been “a nice steady flow of voters” Tuesday morning. By about 9:30 a.m., 506 people had voted.
Norden called herself “A Teacher for Change.” She’s been a Fauquier teacher for 17 years.
“I know what needs to be done to keep good teachers in Fauquier County. I know why they are leaving and know, firsthand, the struggles they face every day in the classroom,” she has said.
Norden teaches journalism at Kettle Run High School.
Hammond is a project manager at a cybersecurity company in Herndon. He said he would bring his experience managing schedules, budgets and reducing risk to the school board. Hammond wanted to see more progress in closing the pay compression gap.
Hammond said Tuesday morning as he was greeting voters at Our Savior Lutheran Church on Dumfries Road, that “I feel like I put on a good race and raised a lot of money. I’m hoping it pays off.”
Hammond raised $4,702 for his campaign this year compared to Norden’s $3,140 and Sloane’s $9,061.
Lee District
Litter-Reber lives in Remington and is an information systems manager for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. She’s a Navy veteran.
She said she was seeking office to address high turnover of teachers and classroom funding issues.
Litter-Reber is concerned about the county’s special education student-teacher ratio as well.
Mason, also of Remington, was seeking a full four-year term on the school board after being appointed to fill a vacancy in 2016. A retiree, he served as a construction project manager in the Prince William County school system. Earlier in his career, he was a school assistant principal and an industrial arts teacher.
Litter-Reber raised $4,784 for her campaign. Mason reported no dollars raised or spent for this campaign.
Center District
“I’m a communicator. I want to be the positive voice for change on the school board,” Pauling told the Fauquier Timesearlier this year. She’s worked as a drug and alcohol case manager, worked on a jail overcrowding issue in Pennsylvania and worked as a massage therapist.
Pauling said she thought teachers needed more guidance from administration about student use of cellphones in the classroom. She said the school board should do a better job of communicating to the public about the decisions it makes. She said she thought more should be done to address issues of depression among the student body and their overall physical and mental health.
Bongiovi is a graduate of Kettle Run High School. She works as a mental health professional currently and was formerly a paralegal.
Bongiovi raised $4,737 for her campaign. Pauling raised $5,250.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.