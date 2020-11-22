Chad Hoffman has big shoes to fill.
The 28-year-old Fauquier High School special education teacher has been tabbed as the Falcons' new head wrestling coach. The announcement came at the Nov. 9 Fauquier County School Board meeting when the 2020 Fauquier wrestling team was honored for winning the Class 4 state title in February.
Hoffman replaces Doug Fisher, who won three state titles in his 10 years and spent 12 total years on the FHS wrestling staff. Fisher guided the Falcons to state titles in 2020, 2015 and 2016 and was state runnerup in 2014, 2017 and 2018. Fisher went 150-70 in dual meet competition and helped numerous Falcons win individual district, region and state titles. His 150 wins stands in second place in school history begin the 192 posted by Bryan Hurst (1999-2009).
This will be just Hoffman's second year on the staff and at the school. He came to FHS from his native Pennsylvania in 2019 as assistant football and wrestling coach.
The Falcons graduated a large senior class, yet Hoffman is not cowed by the responsibility.
"Pressure is always good to have, in my opinion," Hoffman said. "I don’t feel pressure, but when you take over a successful program like Fauquier, you know what the expectations are.
"You will do what it takes to continue where you left off. Fortunately, I have great support as everyone on our staff is coming back," he added.
Hoffman lauded Fisher's approach to the sport and his wrestlers. "I was beyond impressed with how coach Fisher ran his program," pointing to multiple facets. "What really stood out to me about Coach was his ability to reach the kids and get the best out of them.
Hoffman also praised Fisher's knowledge of the sport, belief in a strict diet plan and having a vision prior to each match: "Also, he always harped about how important it is to have a great staff. We believe we have the best staff in the state."
Hoffman said knowing the returning wrestlers and having his fellow coaches return is an immense factor in continuing the Falcons’ run. Fisher will remain in the program.
"No one likes to lose and if you do you are in the wrong sport," Hoffman said. “The kids will be challenged. I want this team to continue to be competitive, mentally tough, and disciplined. If we demonstrate these traits consistently throughout the upcoming season, the winning and losing aspect will take care of itself. The future is bright."
Hoffman played football and wrestled at Hazleton Area High School in Pennsylvania, which is 97 miles northwest of Philadelphia. He received a football scholarship at Bloomsburg University. He was a quarterback to start before transitioning to wide receiver for his final three seasons. He wrestled at 190 pounds in high school, garnering all-region and all-state honors twice. He joined the Bloomsburg wrestling program briefly before deciding to concentrate on the gridiron.
After graduating in 2017 with a degree in communication studies and a minor in management, he coached for two years at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa. He was on a recruiting trip to Dominion High School in Loudoun County where current Falcon football coach Karl Buckwalter was the head coach. Buckwalter, who was preparing to leave for Fauquier, offered Hoffman a job at Fauquier.
Hoffman said he was very interested in coming to Virginia, but there was risk involved because he did not have a teaching job. Buckwalter told him of a special education position. Hoffman interviewed and was hired as a provisional teacher. He’s taking in a master's degree program to earn full accreditation.
Hoffman will continue his football duties as the Falcon co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. "I’ve been coaching my entire life. I credit Coach Buckwalter for getting me out here to Virginia," Hoffman said, adding. "Coach Fisher played a huge role in me coaching wrestling with him and the staff.
"The rest is history."
