President of Citizens for Fauquier County Kevin Ramundo issued a response Feb. 20 to a Feb. 16 news release from Warrenton Interim Town Manager Christopher Martino regarding emails requested in a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request.
Martino said in his Feb. 16 statement: “When the town sought clarification of the (VFOIA) request, CFFC insisted on the broad request for all of Ms. Schaeffer's emails from the time period specified.
“Of the 3,142 emails, 0 emails were exchanged between Ms. Schaeffer and any Amazon representative. There were 13 emails exchanged between Ms. Schaeffer with staff or town council that referenced the Amazon SUP.”
Ramundo said, “The interim town manager’s assertion that the CFFC FOIA request was on ‘any subject of town business’ and was never clarified is misleading,” the CFFC said. “Clarification was provided and it should have been very clear to town officials that CFFC was only concerned about communications involving the Amazon data center special use permit.”
The CFFC also argued that Martino’s press release claims that “0 emails were exchanged between Ms. Schaefer and Amazon.” That doesn’t match up with what the town attorney said during the Jan. 6 hearing, Ramundo said. When the judge asked the town attorney what the “3,000-plus emails are about,” the town attorney clearly stated at that hearing that there were communications between the “the previous town manager (Ms. Schaefer) and Amazon with regard to the proposed data center….”
A transcript of the hearing quotes Martino telling Judge Alfred D. Swersky, “Generically, what I would say is that they — there were a number of correspondence, exchange of information, discussions about next steps between the previous town manager and Amazon with regard to the proposed data center and the SUP, the Special Use Permit, that they were requesting to build the data center. So, tons of technical issues.”
Ramundo added, “And if the 3,142 emails were so benign as suggested in the press release, why wasn’t that information shared at the public hearing on Feb. 14, when the three town council members who ultimately voted against the SUP stated that the wanted to see the contents of the emails before they voted because the information could matter, given Ms. Schaefer’s critical role in Amazon’s application process. The interim town manager and town attorney were participating in the hearing and could have shared the assertions they chose to communicate three days later in the press release.”
“CFFC remains committed to government transparency and accountability and is considering an appeal of the court’s decision. CFFC’s lawyers will work with CFFC to seek support from other organizations adversely affected by the court’s decision,” Ramundo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.