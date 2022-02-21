CFFC adds new board members

Citizens for Fauquier County has elected three new members to its board of directors to complement its overall capabilities while increasing representation from the agricultural community and the southern part of the county.
Dave Gibson, who lives on the outskirts of Warrenton, brings forty years of domestic and international experience in commercial sustainability projects, land use, geographical information systems, and environmental, social and governance practices. Dave also serves on Fauquier County’s Agricultural and Forestal District Advisory Committee and worked with CFFC in analyzing the Town of Warrenton’s new comprehensive plan.
Lori Keenan McGuinness, a 20-year Rectortown resident, has decades of private sector experience as an attorney specializing in regulatory law and as a non-profit executive and officer. Lori has been a member of the Goose Creek Association Board since 2007 and has served as its Fauquier County chairperson since 2014. She was a founding member of Friends of Rectortown, which supported the creation of the Rectortown Historic District and is Vice Chair of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters. Lori’s family farm is in a conservation easement.
Ben Smith is a 4th generation farmer and Fauquier native who lives in Remington. Before 2013 when he returned home to his family’s Cool Lawn Farm, he worked in other domestic and international farming operations. He is currently the dairy manager at Cool Lawn, where he oversees the largest dairy in the county. Ben also owns and operates his own grain and hay business and purchased his first farm in 2017 which he immediately put in Fauquier County’s purchase of development rights program to protect it permanently. Ben is a board member of the Fauquier County Farm Bureau and Virginia Holstein Association.
In commenting on board changes, CFFC President Kevin Ramundo said, “We couldn’t be happier with Dave, Lori, and Ben as new board members and how their commitment, skills and experience will help us deliver on our mission of preserving Fauquier’s future. We also thank past president and long-serving board member, Mimi Abel Smith, and Sally Semple and Jessica Swan for their many contributions to our organization’s success.”
