A $300,000 grant from the PATH Foundation, a $300,000 donation from Kurt and Dona Rodgers and $300,000 from Fauquier County will provide funding to make one of six rectangular fields at the Central Sports Complex an artificial turf surface rather than grass.
A 115,000 square foot turf field with infiltration trenches to collect water will be installed by Premier Sports Field LLC.
S.W. Rodgers is the general contractor on the sports complex project. Supervisors Chairman Chris Butler, Lee District, didn’t vote on the resolution to fund the artificial turf field since he works for Rodgers. The other four supervisors approved the measure during their meeting on Oct. 10.
The presence of asphalt trails bordering both sides of the playing surface prompted the change to a larger, artificial surface. The grass field as originally planned would have been 100,000 square feet.
Instead of $346,675 for grass, the larger artificial turf field will cost $405,685, which includes $59,010 for the redesign by the Timmons Group.
The Central Sports Complex is now under construction outside of Warrenton, adjacent to the county fairgrounds. Five diamond fields will also be part of the complex.
Supervisor Chris Granger, Center District, said he was “ecstatic to have a public access turf field.” He noted there is one for students at Liberty High School in Bealeton.
In other action, the supervisors approved a special exception to allow a tourist home to be called Silverback Ranch in the Fiery Run Agricultural and Forestal District at 14047 Hume Road in Hume. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed in the four-bedroom residence on the property at a time. There were no speakers during a public hearing that preceded the vote. A couple comments in writing expressed concern about expected noise, additional traffic and safety on the road.
The approval granted by the supervisors stipulates that no additional guests beyond the limit of 10 can be on the premises without a special exception for small events. The property can only be rented to one party at a time. Single-room rentals and rentals to multiple parties at the same time are prohibited. No on-site food service is allowed. No all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes or utility vehicles are allowed. Fireworks are also barred. A caretaker is to be nearby when lodgers are present.
The supervisors also approved increasing a part-time administrative associate position to a full-time development educator position with the cooperative extension office. The individual will provide leadership and manage the youth animal science program. The cost of the position is $67,733, partially offset by the Cooperative Extension Service. The cost to the county is $47,943 yearly.
The supervisors also approved a change to allow the county administrator to make cash awards to employees who reach milestones from the fifth year of service to 35 at five-year increments. The cash awards would range from $50 in the fifth year to $350 at the 35-year mark. Employees have been receiving service pins.
The cost of the cash awards will be $17,028 in fiscal year 2020.
