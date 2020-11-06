When Chris Herren was battling addiction more than a dozen years ago, he wound up in a peer-led group facility with 96 other men. “The treatment was all about behavior modification; it was very confrontational.” He remembered men having to wear a sign that said “I’m stupid,” or “sitting knee to knee in therapy sessions, yelling at each other.”
Herren characterizes substance abuse as an illness, not a character flaw, and wanted to create a better, gentler path to recovery. “And why not more gentle?” he asked.
Herren remembered one mother who explained that his methods were not right for her son. “She said that she thought her son needed to be 'punished with reality.' I thought that was so sad. It’s not about punishment. Would you punish someone if they had diabetes?”
Herren Wellness at Twin Oaks in Warrenton (at 6791 James Madison Highway) is set to welcome its first guests in about a week. Occupants who battle substance abuse will be assisted by more than 20 full-time staffers – life coaches, wellness experts, instructors in yoga and meditation, personal trainers, nutritionists and chefs. Massage therapy, acupuncture and hyperbaric oxygen therapy will be available to guests as well.
Herren describes the process as a 12-step program, like the one used by Alcoholics Anonymous. At the company's other location -- Herren Wellness location in Seekonk, Massachusetts -- the average length of stay has been a little over two months. About 67% of guests have been men, 37% women. After leaving the wellness center, about 55% of participants continue to engage with other alumni, statistics provided by Herren Wellness show.
The Warrenton center is set up for 21 residents but is opening with just four. “We think it’s only fair to our staff and our first guests that we start out slow,” Herren said.
Herren decided to open a center in Warrenton because of a connection he felt when he delivered motivational talks to students here. "I didn't revisit other communities as much as I returned here. The Hampton Inn became my second home" during those visits. "I felt a connection to the people of Fauquier."
The PATH Foundation discussed with him the possibility of opening a center here; Herren said that when he found the 60-acre Twin Oaks location, he made up his mind to expand his footprint.
The price tag for a month-long visit to Twin Oaks is $15,000. That may sound high, but Herren said that comparable facilities with similar services throughout the country charge up to $60,000 a month. He added that a person may not have $15,000 to spend, “but some families put their resources together to provide this opportunity.” And, he said, up to two community members per month will be able to qualify for a scholarship to the facility.
Herren said he and his staff have learned a lot during the three years since he opened the center in Seekonk. He said he has hosted guests from as young as 15 years old to senior citizens at 72. “I had a man and a woman, 71 and 72. They are my favorites. At that age, they still want to take a swing at this? That’s amazing.”
About 70% of guests at the Massachusetts location have been battling alcohol addiction; the rest are trying to break free of a narcotics addiction, Herren said. All guests are medically cleared and detoxed before they join the group.
All guest rooms are simply furnished with an airy country ambiance; large windows look out on wooded views. Most rooms will house two guests. There is one that can host three and there are several singles.
“Sometimes older people do better in their own space,” Herren said, but for the most part, he personally helps to match compatible roommates. “Roommates matter. They can make all the difference in the world, that mentorship.”
It’s one more way for guests to establish connection, Herren said. It’s a word that permeates his conversation – connections between staff and guests, connections between guests.
He said that connection to family is important too, for those struggling with substance abuse. “There is an emphasis on family. On weekends in Seekonk, we’ll have 10 or 15 kids running around all day. Kids need to see where mom or dad is. Families need to recover along with them.”
In addition to a focus on mental health and substance abuse recovery, Herren’s wellness center embraces physical wellness as well, he said. “We try to mirror life somewhat for our guests. We take them skiing, hiking to the beach, we play paintball. We have a running club that goes out as a group every morning, through the community’s backroads.”
He said that some guests who have been at the recovery center for a while work during the week and for others, “going home on the weekends is pivotal to their recovery.”
Wellness plans are individualized and families are included in the recovery process, he said.
Herren explained, “It takes most people a couple of weeks to get comfortable enough to start opening up …. When they join a group where others have been here for two to four months, they seem to immediately understand that they need to hit the ground running. The people that have been here a month or two are in a very different place than when they started.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
