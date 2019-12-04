The grand opening of the Fauquier Health Center for Cancer Care has been postponed. Originally scheduled for Dec. 12, the open house is now set to be held Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Visitors will be invited to tour the facility from 6 to 8 p.m., when staff will be available to answer questions.
The cancer center is located at the corner of Carriage House Lane and Veterans Drive in Warrenton.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said, “Due to unforeseen delays in construction, Fauquier Health is postponing the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new cancer center … Fauquier Health’s focus remains on completing the final phases of construction as they prepare the center for patients and staff."
The construction delay is related to the late arrival of a pharmacy hood, its installation and certification. The hood is expected to arrive in late January.
The $12.5 million, 24,136-square-foot building will move all the health system’s cancer services out of the main hospital and down the hill. The hospital’s Infusion Center will be housed in the new building, along with doctor’s offices and exam rooms, a dedicated pharmacy and a community meeting room for support groups and staff education. The room will also provide a place for physicians to collaborate on patients’ care.
The new building was designed with room to grow services. The current Infusion Center in the hospital – where patients receive chemotherapy and other intravenous treatment -- has seven bays; the new center has 10 more-spacious bays and two private infusion rooms.
