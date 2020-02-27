The Town of Warrenton will be completing a pre-spring cleaning in the Warrenton Cemetery; all winter/Christmas flowers will be removed by March 2. All arrangements, decorations or flowers that are dead, dried up, faded or fallen apart will be taken away.
Any vases, saddles, baskets, etc., that residents wish to keep must be removed prior to that date. The town will be doing a pre-check/cleaning prior to Mother’s Day and again prior to Memorial Day. Before those dates, residents are asked to clean up or remove any items, arrangements or containers that may have fallen off or need attention.
Residents are asked to call Public Works at 347-1858 with any questions or concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.