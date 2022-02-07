“Clover” was the first word that Fauquier County Spelling Bee champion Anna Snyder spelled correctly at the Feb. 5 event held at Fauquier High School. About an hour later, she spelled “paternalism” correctly to win the championship.
In between those two words, Anna and 43 other students from 11 elementary schools, five middle schools and the school division’s Virtual Academy competed for the title of best speller.
“Drizzle,” “noggin,” “frock,” “pamper” and “toddler” in the first round led to “fructose,” “stewardship” and “embroidery,” which gave way to “mousse,” “primordial” and “Confucianism.”
County runner-up Ben Perkins from Marshall Middle School made it confidently all the way to “indigestion” before bowing out.
Some students, like Bradley Elementary School’s Marvelle Dankwa, a third grader and Marcellus Newman, a fifth grader, appeared calm and confident throughout the contest. But there were a lot of anxious faces and fidgeting as the children waited for their next turn at the mic. Sighs of relief followed each correct response.
Anna, 12, was a little overwhelmed when she realized she was the champion. She grinned while School Board member Susan Pauling (Center District) handed her the big trophy and hung the Spelling Bee champion medal around her neck.
She received an overly enthusiastic running hug from one of her three siblings and proud embraces from her parents, Sherri and Arthur Snyder.
The seventh grader said she’d been studying since October, with help from her parents and an app called Word Club.
Anna’s dad said that he and his wife would quiz Anna on the way to school. “My parents were a big help,” said Anna.
It was a big day for Anna. Earlier that day, she had placed first in the “outlaw” division (for siblings) of the Pinewood Derby.
It brings to mind one of the words a student was asked to spell Saturday: “Phenomenal.”
Anna and Ben will advance to the Free Lance-Star Regional Spelling Bee scheduled for Feb. 26. The regional winner will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort (National Harbor) during the week of Memorial Day.
John Lucas coordinated the 16th annual Spelling Bee; Steven Payne was the “pronouncer;” and Kathy Crane, Megan Howland and Amy Fields were judges.
