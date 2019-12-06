Come As You Are Coalition recently announced a new program called Messages of Hope.
CAYA supporters would like to remind individuals struggling with an addiction, or those with a loved one who is, that they are not alone. The community supports them and their path to recovery. Messages left throughout the region are to take with them, read and leave, or pass on in another place in the community.
“While our intended audience for the messages of hope are people in the addiction disorder community, we realize that the holidays are a challenging time for many people. We are pleased to offer these gentle words of kindness for anyone who needs to read them,” said CAYA founder Moira Satre.
Volunteers are invited to visit the CAYA website and download Sasquatch-approved messages to leave in public bathrooms, community bulletin boards, coffee shops, motel offices, food pantries, thrift stores and other areas where they are visible. Contact CAYA if you would like to have a new message added to the list.
Visit the Sasquatch Sightings Facebook group on the CAYA Coalition page (www.facebook.com/CAYAcoalition) to upload photos of messages when you spot them.
The purpose of the Come As You Are coalition is to connect people who are impacted by addiction to support, treatment resources and to collaborate with community organizations to support local prevention programs in Culpeper and Fauquier counties. Visit www.cayacoalition.org
