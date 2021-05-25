You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catlett woman allegedly leaves 2 children alone in car at Sam’s Club

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 1

23-year-old Catlett woman was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of felony child neglect. Prince William police say she left two young children alone in a car in the Sam’s Club parking lot in Woodbridge. 

Esmeralda Chavira

Esmeralda Chavira 

On May 21 at 11:16 a.m., officers responded to the Sam’s Club located at 14050 Worth Ave. in Woodbridge to investigate a child neglect call, said Prince William Police. Officers found an 11-month-old boy alone in a parked vehicle. Officers forced entry into the locked vehicle and removed the child, who was not injured, said police.  

An investigation revealed that the mother, Esmeralda Chavira, allegedly left the child and a 3-year-old boy inside the vehicle while she went into the store, police reported. The 3-year-old had left the vehicle and contacted another patron in the parking lot, who notified the police.  

Both children were transported to an area hospitallater they were released to a family member, added police. Chavira was arrested and charged with two counts of felony child neglect. She is being held on a $1,000 unsecured bond upon her arrest, said Prince William police.

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..