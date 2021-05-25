Catlett woman allegedly leaves 2 children alone in car at Sam’s Club

A 23-year-old Catlett woman was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of felony child neglect. Prince William police say she left two young children alone in a car in the Sam’s Club parking lot in Woodbridge.
On May 21 at 11:16 a.m., officers responded to the Sam’s Club located at 14050 Worth Ave. in Woodbridge to investigate a child neglect call, said Prince William Police. Officers found an 11-month-old boy alone in a parked vehicle. Officers forced entry into the locked vehicle and removed the child, who was not injured, said police.
An investigation revealed that the mother, Esmeralda Chavira, allegedly left the child and a 3-year-old boy inside the vehicle while she went into the store, police reported. The 3-year-old had left the vehicle and contacted another patron in the parking lot, who notified the police.
Both children were transported to an area hospital; later they were released to a family member, added police. Chavira was arrested and charged with two counts of felony child neglect. She is being held on a $1,000 unsecured bond upon her arrest, said Prince William police.
