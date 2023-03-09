Kalvyn Smith is the new interim fire chief of the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management. Smith, who was previously the Catlett Volunteer Fire & Rescue Chief, serve in the role over the next few months.
Deputy County Administrator Erin Kozanecki confirmed Smith will be taking over for current Fauquier County Fire Rescue Chief Darren L. Stevens while the county seeks to hire a full-time fire chief.
“Fire Chief Smith brings Fauquier County a tremendous amount of experience, as he has served the Catlett Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company for 45 years,” Catlett Volunteer said in a Facebook post.
Stevens, who has served as chief since August 2016, has worked in Fauquier County for 35 years. Stevens is set to retire on March 31.
Smith has served both the Catlett Volunteer Fire & Rescue and the Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue. He worked in Prince William for 32 years before retiring at the rank of battalion chief.
Now, Smith will work in Fauquier while a search continues to find a permanent fire chief. During the search, Assistant Chief Jeremy Moore will fill Smith’s role as the Catlett Volunteer Interim Fire Chief.
