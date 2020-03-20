The 5850 block of Catlett Road (Va. 28) in Bealeton will be closed for an undetermined amount of time near Messicks Farm Market due to a traffic crash, according to a Facebook post from Fauquier County Sheriff's Office updated at 4:35 p.m. Friday.
Other social media posts from personal accounts show smoke rising alongside the road with emergency vehicles assembled.
According to the sheriff's office, southbound traffic is being diverted to Liberty Road and vehicles traveling northbound are being turned around at Messicks Farm Market.
