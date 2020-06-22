A Catlett man was charged by Fauquier County deputies on Saturday with eluding police, reckless driving and brandishing a firearm, after a car chase that involved Fauquier County and Prince William County police.
Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident in a press release. On Saturday, June 20 at 9:50 p.m., Fauquier County deputies received an alert from Prince William County police about a vehicle entering the county, said the release. Prince William County Police had reported stopping the vehicle for suspicion of DUI, but it drove off, almost striking the officers, said Hartman. The license tag on the white Volkswagen hatchback was registered to an address in Fauquier County.
Hartman reported that Fauquier County deputies canvassed the area of Va. 28 (Catlett Road) and Dumfries Road. The vehicle was eventually found turning off of Va. 28 onto Va. 605 (Fauquier Road) which turns into Dumfries Road.
The release said that as deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, it drove west and then east on Dumfries Road, then turned onto Greenwich Road and pulled into a driveway.
As deputies pulled into the driveway behind the vehicle, it backed up out of the driveway and drove through a ditch on Greenwich Road to go around a deputy’s cruiser. The vehicle turned east on Dumfries Road and then north on Catlett Road, Hartman said.
Deputies observed the driver of the vehicle wave what appeared to be a black handgun out of the window and sunroof during the pursuit, the press release said.
The pursuit entered Prince William County, where Prince William police took over control of the chase. According to Prince William police, during the pursuit the driver attempted to strike officers who had set up a temporary roadblock.
The driver eventually traveled onto Interstate 66 where he stopped his vehicle and was taken into custody. While escorting the accused into the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center (ADC), he spit on officers several times, according to police.
Prince William police reported finding a black BB gun in the vehicle.
In addition to the charges from Fauquier County, Joshua Darren Welsh, 24, of Catlett was charged on several counts in Prince William: two counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, one count of attempted malicious wounding, one count assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, one count of obstruction of justice, two counts of DWI, one count of unreasonable refusal, two counts of eluding police, one count of brandishing, two counts of property damage, two counts of littering, two counts of failure to obey a traffic signal, one count of no headlights, one count of failure to maintain lane and one count of safety belt violation.
