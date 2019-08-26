A Catlett man was arrested Saturday after police said he threatened a woman and used his vehicle to block her car as she was traveling to a magistrate’s office to obtain a protective order against him.
The woman was enroute to Warrenton from Prince William County on Friday, Aug. 23, when the man followed her and pulled around her vehicle, forcing her to stop on Dumfries Road at about 7 p.m., according to Sgt. James Hartman, spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman told police the man exited his vehicle, approached her and began yelling and hitting the car window. The man then moved his vehicle, and the woman drove off, Hartman said.
The woman reported that the man proceeded to follow her and again blocked her way. He approached her vehicle with a wedge from a vehicle lock-out kit and attempted to pry open her car door, Hartman said.
The victim drove off, and the man followed her again, blocking her vehicle a third time, Hartman said.
The woman did a U-turn to get away and was able to call 911. She met a sheriff’s deputy in the Southern States parking lot on Catlett Road and followed the deputy to the magistrate’s office in Warrenton, where she obtained a warrant charging domestic assault; a protective order was also issued. The warrant was from an earlier incident, Hartman said.
Brandon Patterson, 33, of Catlett was located by deputies on Saturday, Aug. 24, and charged with abduction, assault and battery, reckless driving and tampering with a vehicle in connection with the Aug. 23 incident.
