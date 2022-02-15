Catlett man arrested on child pornography charges

A Catlett man was arrested Friday, Feb. 11 on several child pornography charges. Larry Taylor, Jr., 30, faces ten felony counts of possessing child pornography and one felony count of distributing child pornography.
Taylor is currently being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond, according to Lt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Lewis said that beginning in April 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline received multiple reports from internet service providers that child pornography images had been uploaded to an account. Subsequently, the Northern Virginia/District of Columbia Internet Crimes against Children Task Force contacted the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the source of the images. An investigation determined that Taylor is allegedly the account’s user, Lewis said.
In May 2021, Fauquier sheriff’s deputies arrested Taylor on an unrelated charge of possessing methamphetamine and seized several of his electronic devices. A forensic search of Taylor’s cell phone uncovered evidence of the possession of child pornography, Lewis said.
