Timothy Boswell, 29, of Catlett, was arrested by Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies Aug. 26 and charged with petit larceny third, felony possession with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana, according to FCSO spokesman Sgt. Steven Lewis. Boswell is being held on a $3,000 secure bond.
On Wednesday, at about 1:27 p.m., a Fauquier County deputy responded to a report of a larceny on Carters Run Road. Lewis said that the victim reported several Oxycodone pills were missing from his prescription bottle. During the investigation, the deputy learned Boswell had been working unsupervised at the Carters Run Road address.
Boswell was found later at another job site, Lewis said. The deputy was given consent to search Boswell and the vehicle, where he found Oxycodone pills and marijuana, said Lewis.
(0) comments
