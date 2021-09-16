You have permission to edit this article.
Catlett man arrested after allegedly assaulting construction workers

  Updated
A Catlett man was arrested Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly initiating an altercation with construction workers who were at a job site near his home.

photo_ft_news_Eric Miller mugshot.png

Eric Evan Miller

Eric Miller, 56, allegedly "assault[ed] the construction workers with a 20-24 inch pipe," according to the criminal complaint filed with his arrest. The incident occurred on the 9100 block of Old Dumfries Road.

Miller had called 911 himself, claiming the construction workers were "getting mad at him." The Fauquier County deputy who responded to the call, however, reviewed a video taken by the construction workers and determined that Miller had entered a property adjacent to his home and assaulted the workers, the complaint said.

"Miller engaged the two victims while they were seated in their construction vehicle," said a press release from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office. "Miller approached the driver’s side of the vehicle. The victims attempted to explain to Miller why they were working at the property adjacent to his. Miller pulled a pipe from his pocket and motioned toward the victims he was attempting to assault."

Miller is currently being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond. His next scheduled court appearance is Oct. 18. He is being represented by a public defender.

Miller pleaded guilty in 2016 to using profane or threatening language over a public airway. He was sentenced then to 180 days in jail, with all but 30 days suspended from that sentence.

