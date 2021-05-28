Catlett man allegedly attempted to elude police in 2 counties

A Catlett man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving revoked, eluding, destruction of property and other traffic infractions on Thursday, May 27, according to Fauquier County Sheriff's Office's Sgt. Steven Lewis.
A FCSO deputy arrived a little after 11 p.m. to the 11800 block of Marsh Road in response to a reckless driving complaint. Witnesses had called 911 about a dark-colored pickup truck "driving all over the roadway," said Lewis.
Deputies were able to locate the vehicle in the 7000 block of Catlett Road (Route 28) and while traveling behind the vehicle, the deputy observed the pickup swerving and allegedly driving in a reckless manner, Lewis said.
The deputy activated his emergency lights and equipment at James Madison Highway and Catlett Road and pursued the vehicle. Lewis said that the driver, later identified as David Godfrey, 50, allegedly disregarded all law enforcement signals and continued driving south on James Madison Highway into Culpeper County.
Sheriff’s deputies entered Culpeper County pursuing Godfrey, who deputies say was driving recklessly. Godfrey then drove to Culpeper Petroleum Co-Op located on Beverley’s Ford Road, drove around the building and parked. Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies, in collaboration with FCSO deputies were able take Godfrey into custody, said Lewis
He added that Godfrey is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
