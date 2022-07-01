Fans heading to athletic or other school events at Liberty, Kettle Run and Fauquier high schools no longer will need to go by a bank or use an ATM beforehand.
Beginning with the upcoming 2022-23 school year, the schools are changing from a cash-based system for admission to an all-digital process.
The county schools have entered into a partnership with GoFan, a firm situated in Alpharetta, Ga., to handle all ticket sales. The GoFan website bills itself as the nation’s largest company dealing with digital tickets for high school events, dealing with more than 10,000 schools.
The new system allows fans to purchase tickets days ahead of an event instead of waiting in line at a ticket booth.
Patrons must use a desktop computer or smartphone to use the company’s website to purchase tickets for a specific event. There also is an app for iPhones only. Using a mobile device, the ticket is then presented to gate personnel when entering a venue.
Multiple tickets may be purchased and stored on a phone. Tickets also may be transferred via email to anyone. Under the new system, a $1 "convenience fee" is added to the ticket price.
Students also will use GoFan for their tickets. Nothing will change as far as access by press or any other accepted passes.
Should an event be canceled, the school notifies GoFan, which automatically begins a refund process that may take up to five days. If an event is postponed, the ticket is automatically transferred to the new date.
Short tutorials are available on YouTube to show the process.
“The key thing is the overall simplicity of it,” said Fauquier activities director Mark Ott.
“Yes, I still need to pay a ticket-person to look at phones and push a button. That’s easier than sitting there and counting out change when one person comes, buys six dollar tickets and hands you a hundred dollar bill.”
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, cash was required to purchase a ticket because the county schools and most other school systems did not accept credit or debit cards or any other payment method. That thinking changed with the pandemic’s widespread shutdowns. The emphasis turned to social distancing, avoiding lines and restricting handling paper money that might be contaminated.
When the Virginia High School League allowed the resumption of athletics in December, 2020, all the surrounding counties began requiring the use of online software or smartphone apps to buy tickets.
No cash sales of tickets for VHSL state tournament contests were available either through the end of the 2021 spring season. Those entities all decided to remain in cash- free mode for the recently completed 2021-22 school year
Paul Frye, Kettle Run’s director of student activities, said the local ADs wanted to follow the VHSL trend but the timing was off.
“Sharing bank information was the hold-up. [The change] just had to go through some steps,” said Frye, who presented the proposal to the central office. “But there was no roadblock.”
“We got on it late, and by the time we were ready to get going, it was already mid-season,” he explained. “We’ll be ready to start fresh this year.”
Ott said many local fans already are familiar with the process if they traveled to Winchester-area schools or any contest in Loudoun or Prince William counties the past two years.
The new process also alleviates security concerns when handling receipts from a highly attended game, Ott said, using a football game between two county schools as an example.
“If you have a good gate, you can bring in $10,000 to $12,000 dollars or more for a football game,” Ott said. “Then you need to worry about what you are going to do with money after the game: get it to the bank for the night deposit or use a safe, depending on how much you have.
“Then you have to count it, take it to the finance people and then they recount it. There is a lot of handling of money that doesn’t need to be.”
“Our biggest gates obviously are Friday nights,” Frye agreed. “[The money] is at school all weekend before finance can get its hands on it. It’s just a lot easier this way.”
The schools’ bottom lines will not be diminished as they will receive the full price of admission, said Ott.
“The cost is put on the spectators in the form of one dollar convenience fee for each ticket purchased,” he explained, so a family of four now will pay $28 dollars instead of $24 for a game.
“We’ve talked to the [athletic directors] of the other counties, and no one has complained about the convenience fee.”
GoFan also will benefit the finance office at each school.
“The accounting is phenomenal,” Ott continued. “[The school] receives a weekly or monthly report.
“Say you have a field hockey game, two volleyball games, a junior varsity football game and a varsity football game at home in the same week. When you receive your report, you get one check or direct deposit, but it is already broken down so the money can be credited to the correct sport.”
If a person does not have a smart- phone, they can pay with a credit/deb- it card reader provided by the company in conjunction with an iPad, which records the ticket transaction.
“The consensus right now is we will not have any cash sales at the gate,” Ott said.
The literature also says some customers allow fans to print a paper copy of the ticket purchase, but Ott and Frye say that option will not be available to prevent fraud. One per- son could buy one ticket and print 10 copies, which would be difficult to catch upon entry.
Not just for sports
GoFan will be used for many other activities at the schools, Ott said happily, pointing to tickets for concerts, plays, dances and other non-sporting events. The software also will allow data collection and limit paper files, said Ott, using prom tickets as an example.
“We need to collect information from the purchaser for prom so we know who it is. There will be a drop down menu where the name, grade, student identification number and email address can be listed. It’s all right there,” Ott explained, adding similar fields will allow online registration for sports and non-sports camps held at the schools.
