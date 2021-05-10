You have permission to edit this article.
Casanova woman arrested after allegedly driving under the influence with toddler in vehicle

  • Updated
A Casanova woman was arrested Monday and charged with driving under the influence and felony child neglect after allegedly crashing her vehicle into a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle, according to a press release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. A toddler was allegedly in the vehicle she was driving.

photo_ft_news_Gail Edmonds mugshot.jpg

Gail Edmonds, 55, was arrested and charged after deputies responded to a call for a possible drug overdose at the 9400 block of Bastable Mill Road, according to the press release. Edmonds allegedly attempted to drive away with a 3-year-old child still in the vehicle. Edmonds’ vehicle stuck a deputy’s patrol vehicle, but no one was injured, the release said.

A separate person was treated for a drug overdose at the scene and taken to Fauquier Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. As of 4:50 p.m. Monday, Edmonds was being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

