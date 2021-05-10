Casanova woman arrested after allegedly driving under the influence with toddler in vehicle

A Casanova woman was arrested Monday and charged with driving under the influence and felony child neglect after allegedly crashing her vehicle into a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle, according to a press release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. A toddler was allegedly in the vehicle she was driving.
Gail Edmonds, 55, was arrested and charged after deputies responded to a call for a possible drug overdose at the 9400 block of Bastable Mill Road, according to the press release. Edmonds allegedly attempted to drive away with a 3-year-old child still in the vehicle. Edmonds’ vehicle stuck a deputy’s patrol vehicle, but no one was injured, the release said.
A separate person was treated for a drug overdose at the scene and taken to Fauquier Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. As of 4:50 p.m. Monday, Edmonds was being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.