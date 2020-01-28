Two cars caught fire as the result of an accident in Bealeton at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27. The crash on Va. 28 (Catlett Road) near Station Drive closed the road for an hour and a half and a 15-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.
Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that a 2016 Kia and a 2008 Cadillac were stopped in the northbound travel lane when a 1998 Toyota Camry struck the Kia in the rear, causing the Kia to strike the Cadillac in the rear. The Camry and the Kia then caught fire. A 15-year-old passenger in the Kia was transported to the emergency room with minor injuries
Cars were detoured around the crash as police and emergency vehicles worked.
