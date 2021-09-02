Car crashes into Warrenton Library

At 2:39 p.m. today, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Alexandria Pike and Main Street in Warrenton. The impact caused one of the drivers to then lose control of his car and crash into the nearby Warrenton branch of the Fauquier County Public Library. The vehicle struck the outside wall of the children’s reading section.
Warrenton police officers arrived at the scene, evacuated the library and closed off a section of Alexandria Pike while the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company and Fauquier County Fire and Rescue dealt with the crash.
No one inside the library was hurt, said Michael Gillam, assistant fire chief with Fauquier County Fire and Rescue, and the building did not suffer structural damage, but staff were sent home and the library was closed for the rest of the day.
Eric Bailey, the driver who crashed into the library, suffered minor “cuts and bruises,” said Gillam, and was taken to Fauquier Hospital for treatment. According to Warrenton Police Department spokeswoman Chai Fuller, the driver has been charged with failure to maintain control and reckless driving.
The second driver involved in the original collision did not suffer injuries and has not been charged.
