A Manassas man died in a car accident on VA Rt. 882 (Turkey Run Road), one tenth of a mile north of Va. 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) at 6:42 p.m. Aug. 14.
The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police Trooper J. Palmer.
State police spokesman Brent Coffey reported that Tyler J. Dupuy, 25, of Manassas, was traveling south on Va. 882 in a 2014 Freight MT45 (box truck) when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment and several trees. The vehicle continued across the left side of the roadway and struck another embankment before stopping.
Coffey said that Dupuy died at the scene from his injuries. He was wearing his seat belt.
