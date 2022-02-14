 Skip to main content
Car break-ins reported in Warrenton, Bealeton over the weekend

  • Updated
new generic police lights 1

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several reported car break-ins in the Bealeton area that may have occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 12.

Multiple vehicles had contents gone through and items stolen, according to a press release by Lt. Steven Lewis. The release added that the cars targeted had been left unlocked. Deputies are actively investigating incidents in the following areas:

• 11200 block of Meadfield Drive

• 6600 block of Hanback Court

• 11300 block of Crest Lane

• 11100 block of Crest Lane

• 11200 block of Wolfe Court

Deputies will continue to canvas the area, Lewis said, and residents who may have security camera footage from after midnight on Feb. 12 are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-347-3300.

Additionally, the Warrenton Police Department is investigating a separate series of vehicle break-ins that occurred in Warrenton overnight between Feb. 13 and 14.

The interiors of several unlocked cars were entered and items were stolen, according to Warrenton police spokeswoman Chai Fuller. Areas affected include John E. Mann Street, Alexandria Pike, Roebling Street, Winchester Street and Acorn Court.

Fuller asked that any Warrenton residents with security camera footage or information about the larcenies contact Detective M. Gemmell at 540-347-1107 or mgemmell@warrentonva.gov.

