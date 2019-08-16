Cutline: Fauquier County’s landfill no longer accepts trash. Waste is trucked to Richmond. Recycling still happens at the Corral Farm site.
It will cost Fauquier County about $12 million to close its original unlined landfill at Corral Farm near Lord Fairfax Community College and cover it with a geomembrane cap. County Deputy Administrator Katie Heritage likened the cap to the type of cover placed over swimming pools in the off-season. Soil placed over it would be seeded.
The county is under a state deadline to close the landfill by Dec. 21, 2020.
County staff will pin down the cost before supervisors authorize an expenditure of funds, which will likely involve a combination of capital improvement project money and debt financing.
Supervisors Chairman Chris Butler said the closing and capping seemed like a “no brainer” decision in light of the ongoing cost of dealing with leachate (the combination of water and solid material dumped in the landfill that leaks through the soil).
County supervisors heard a presentation on Thursday, Aug. 8, from Michael Kresse, the county’s director of environmental services, and Jeff Crate of Waste Resource Services, a consultant, about the task and its cost.
A soil or clay cap on the landfill would be less expensive – an estimated $10.5 million -- but also less effective than a geothermal cap, the supervisors were told.
Because Landfill 149 isn’t capped, precipitation is getting into the material buried in it. The pile sheds fluids and creates a path for the leachate to seep out. Landfill staff monitors it and regularly pumps out the leachate, according to Kresse and Crate.
A snowstorm overwhelmed the landfill staff’s ability to control the leachate seepage and the county was issued a notice of violation by the state in 2016.
A geothermal cap would prevent leachate seepage and allow the landfill to be marked officially closed.
The cost of hauling leachate was $2.4 million in fiscal year 2019. The cost varies year to year and the average cost per year since 2014 has been close to $1.2 million. Capping the landfill could save the county anywhere from $250,000 to $1 million per year, according to a consultant.
The history of Landfill 149
In 1996, a soil cap was put on Fauquier’s original landfill – called Landfill 149 after the number of the operating permit – and it was no longer used for dumping.
The previous year, the county opened a lined landfill at Corral Farm – Landfill 575 -- and began using it.
The use of unlined landfills was allowed until the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency passed rules barring municipal solid waste in unlined landfills after October 1993. All new landfills had to be lined and have a collection system for leachate.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality never acknowledged a request to declare Landfill 149 closed, according to the county, and it was reopened in 2001 just for construction and demolition debris dumping. An agreement with DEQ allowed that to continue until 2008. Over 1 million cubic yards of construction and demolition debris was disposed of before capacity was reached. The county began recycling construction and demolition waste in 2011. The DEQ extended a deadline for Landfill 149’s closure to Dec. 21, 2020.
After closure, the landfill will have to be monitored for 30 years.
The county opened a transfer station at the Corral Farm in 2017 and began trucking waste to a site in Richmond because its own landfill – landfill 575 -- was filling up.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
