To commemorate Jan. 11 as the National Day of Human Trafficking Awareness, the Fauquier County Anti Sex Trafficking Alliance will host a candlelight vigil at Warrenton Town Hall, 21 Main St.
The public is invited to gather at 5:15 p.m., with official remarks scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Candles will be provided.
As a founding member of FASTA, the Rotary Club of Warrenton is sponsoring the second annual vigil. “In 2017, WTOP reported that there has been at least one reported case of sex trafficking in every high school in Northern Virginia,” said Amelia Stansell, president of the Rotary Club of Warrenton and chairman of FASTA. “As an alliance, we work to bring awareness to our community about human trafficking and more specifically, sex trafficking, through community conversations and this community candlelight vigil.”
“The best defense in preventing the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world, which targets children, is through education.” said Sheriff Jeremy Falls. “Knowledge is power, which is why it is critical to educate parents, children and the community by increasing awareness, recognizing the patterns and instructing them on what to do when it is recognized.”
Falls will be one of the speakers at the vigil.
FASTA also will host “Community Conversations on Sextortion” on Jan. 19 at Marshall Middle School in The Plains; on Feb. 15 at Warrenton Middle School in Warrenton; and Feb. 22 at Liberty High School in Bealeton. All sessions start at 6 p.m.
Speakers will be from the FBI, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and A21, a global non-profit organization that works to combat human trafficking. Content at “Community Conversations” is appropriate for middle school and high school students and mature elementary students.
More information on FASTA may be found on Facebook under FauquierAntiSexTraffickingAlliance. Stansell may be reached at Amelia.stansell@uvacreditunion.org.
