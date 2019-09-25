Staff Reports
A check of campaign finance reports filed with the Virginia Department of Elections on behalf of candidates running in races in Fauquier County found the following for the latest reporting period, ending Aug. 31.
Fauquier County Board of Supervisors, Marshall District
Mary Leigh McDaniel (I), incumbent -- $6,300 received since July 1. Ending balance of $22,036. Donations include $1,000 from Ann Mudge Backer of The Plains.
Paul Petrauskas (I) -- $31.96 received and spent between July 1 and Aug. 31. Ending balance of $100.
Fauquier County Commissioner of Revenue
Eric Maybach (R) – $3,628 both cash and in-kind contributions from July 1 to Aug. 31. Ending balance of $3,403. Donations include personal donations of $200 from Fauquier County Supervisor Chris Butler and $113 from Commissioner of Revenue Ross D’Urso.
Angela Smith (I) -- $30,001 received. Ending balance of $12,206. Smith made two donations to her own campaign in the amounts of $20,000 and $10,000.
Fauquier County School Board, Central District
Rachel Bongiovi (I) – received $1,229 since July 1. $1,436 ending balance on Aug. 31. The single contribution over $100 was $125 from the Local Alliance for Urban & Rural Advancement.
Susan Pauling, independent -- $3,065 received during reporting period. $1,105 ending balance. Received $200 from the Chris Butler for Supervisor campaign.
Fauquier County School Board, Cedar Run District
Donna Grove (I) -- $140 starting and ending balance. No contributions or expenses.
Fauquier County School Board, Scott District
Suzanne Sloane (I), incumbent – no contributions, no expenses, zero balance.
Michael Hammond (I) -- a total of $770 received since July 1. Ending balance of $981. Hammond received $250 from the Elizabeth Guzman for Delegate campaign.
Shelly Norden (I) -- $1,620 received with two contributions of more than $100 from private citizens, $653.40 ending balance.
Fauquier County School Board, Lee District
Donald Mason (I), incumbent – no receipts, no expenses. $77.66 ending balance.
Stephanie Little-Reber (I) – Received $153.98. Ended with $608.43. Received a personal contribution of $100 from Del. Michael Webert, R-18th.
Sheriff
Bob Mosier (R), incumbent -- $2,204 received during reporting period. $160 ending balance. Under expenses, Mosier gave $500 to D.J. for Delegate, the campaign committee of D.J. Jordan, who is running for 31st District House of Delegates seat held by Elizabeth Guzman.
Treasurer
Tanya Wilcox (R) – Zero receipts, zero expenses, $41.96 ending balance.
State Senate
Jill Vogel (R), incumbent -- $32,850 received during reporting period. $117,676 ending balance. Large donations include $5,000 from Michael A. Smith of Valley Proteins of Winchester, $5,000 from Perry Engineering Company of Winchester, $2,000 from the Virginia Wine Wholesalers PAC, $2,000 from the Virginia Dental PAC.
Ronnie Ross (D) -- $74,517.74 received during reporting period. $71,626.87 ending balance. He received a $10,000 donation from S. Sonija Smith of Charlottesville.
House of Delegates, 18th District
Michael Webert (R), incumbent -- $32,629.70 received. $78,297.15 ending balance. Webert received donations of $1,000 each from the Virginia Wine Wholesalers, Virginia Natural Gas Committee for Effective Government, Virginia Dental Association PAC, Virginia Credit Union PAC, Virginia Cable PAC and Steve Rodgers of Warrenton.
Laura Galante (D) -- $86,839 received. $103,796 ending balance. Received $10,000 from Mid-Atlantic Laborers Political Education Fund, $2,500 from Clean Virginia, and contributions totaling $6,500 from WinVA, a group of business and technology leaders formed to elect Democrats to the House of Delegates and state Senate.
House of Delegates, 88th District
Mark Cole (R) incumbent -- $15,159.55 received. $60,408.60 balance on Aug. 31. He received $2,000 from Altria Client Services Inc. a tobacco and capital investment firm and $1,000 from Virginia Dental.
Jessica Foster (D) -- $27,027.99 received. $13,217.80 ending balance. She received a $2,500 from U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, and donations totaling $3,000 from WinV.
House of Delegates, 31st District
Elizabeth Guzman (D) incumbent -- $161,758 received. $256,378 ending balance. Donations include $10,000 from KML Regional Council of Carpenters and $8,000 from Emily’s List.
D.J. Jordan (R) -- $71,174 received. $170,423 balance. Jordan received $3,500 from the Campaign for Working Families in Arlington, Virginia, a conservative action committee “unapologetically pro-family, pro-life and pro-growth,” according to its website and donations totaling $22,500 from the Colonial Leadership Trust PAC, which advances conservative ideas and policies.
