photo_ft_news_Renard Carlos-2_20221024.jpg

As Protect Fauquier activist Cindy Burbank looks on, Warrenton mayoral candidate Renard Carlos records himself on his phone during an Oct. 24 press conference to announce an endorsement from the anti-data-center group, which also donated $1,000 to his campaign.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

In the contentious race for the mayor of Warrenton, incumbent Mayor Carter Nevill and his challenger, Council Member Renard Carlos (at large), each raised more than twice as much money as mayoral candidates raised during the most recent mayoral race, in 2019.

In the race for the Fauquier County School Board, candidate Clay Campbell raised more money than any of the candidates in 2019, when all five school board seats were up for grabs. Campbell raised at least $11,598, compared to the $1,188 raised by his opponent, Josh Erdossy.

In 2019, Suzanne Sloane came the closest to Campbell's tally, raising at least $9,600 in her successful bid for the Scott District seat. Sloane resigned late last year, and Vincent Gallo was appointed to fill the seat until end of 2022.

In the years since the last election, the school board has become a flash point for cultural issues involving parental rights, the appropriateness of school library books and the rights of transgender children.

photo_ft_news_community police academy-5_20220628.jpg

Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill speaks at a June 28 ceremony for graduates of the Warrenton Police Department's community police academy.

Warrenton mayor

Carlos (at-large) had raised at least $10,048 as of Nov. 7, according to public campaign finance disclosures. That includes $2,235 Carlos donated to his own campaign.

Other donations of at least $500 to Carlos include:

  • $1,540 from Cindy Burbank, an activist opposed to the proposed Amazon data center who lives near the town of Warrenton
  • $1,000 from Malcom Alls, of Alls Real Estate, a major landlord in the town of Warrenton who is currently lobbying the Warrenton Town Council to increase the allowable residential density in Old Town Warrenton
  • $1,000 from the Coalition to Protect Fauquier County, an entity created in July to lobby against the proposed Amazon data center in Warrenton; its board includes Michael Fultz, Spencer Snakard, Juan Archilla, Tim Hoffman and Debbie Brown
  • $500 from Susan Russell, a Citizens for Fauquier County officer who lives near the town of Warrenton

Town residents also received mailers a week before the election that claimed, without evidence, that Nevill is "working with Amazon" and urged residents to "defend Warrenton" against Nevill. The mailer was paid for by the "Warrenton Honest Government League," according to a statement printed on the mailer. The Warrenton Honest Government League was registered Oct. 31 as a political action committee by Whit Robinson, longtime Warrenton town attorney who resigned late last year without giving a specific reason for his departure.

Burbank has also paid for at least three advertisements in local media supporting Carlos and opposing Nevill.

Nevill had raised at least $13,459 as of Nov. 7, including $4,019 that he donated to his own campaign.

Other donations of at least $500 to Nevill include:

  • $6,000 from two business entities associated Jawad Sarsour of Fauquier Pawn in Warrenton
  • $500 from Katherine Ellsworth, a landscape architect who lives near Fauquier Springs
  • $500 from Charles Warfield, an attorney who lives in Delaplane

School board (Scott District)

Clay CAmpbell

 School board candidate Clay Campbell

As of Nov. 7, Campbell had raised at least $11,598, including $1,500 that he donated to his own campaign.

Other donations of at least $500 to Campbell include:

  • $5,000 from Roger Jones, CEO of a mortgage company in Manassas
  • $2,000 from Gainesville Va. Recycling
  • $970 from Andrew Mulcunry, an attorney who lives in Louisa County
  • $600 from Suzanne Sloane, who resigned the Scott District school board seat late in 2021.
  • $500 from Juan Segura, the owner of a healthcare company in Washington, D.C.
josh erdossy

Josh Erdossy, speaking at a recent school board meeting during citizens’ time

Erdossy had raised at least $1,188 as of Nov. 7, including $250 he donated to his own campaign. The only donation of $500 or more to Erdossy was from David Wilfong, a New Baltimore resident.

Coy Ferrell contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.