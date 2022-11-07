In the contentious race for the mayor of Warrenton, incumbent Mayor Carter Nevill and his challenger, Council Member Renard Carlos (at large), each raised more than twice as much money as mayoral candidates raised during the most recent mayoral race, in 2019.
In the race for the Fauquier County School Board, candidate Clay Campbell raised more money than any of the candidates in 2019, when all five school board seats were up for grabs. Campbell raised at least $11,598, compared to the $1,188 raised by his opponent, Josh Erdossy.
In 2019, Suzanne Sloane came the closest to Campbell's tally, raising at least $9,600 in her successful bid for the Scott District seat. Sloane resigned late last year, and Vincent Gallo was appointed to fill the seat until end of 2022.
In the years since the last election, the school board has become a flash point for cultural issues involving parental rights, the appropriateness of school library books and the rights of transgender children.
Warrenton mayor
Carlos (at-large) had raised at least $10,048 as of Nov. 7, according to public campaign finance disclosures. That includes $2,235 Carlos donated to his own campaign.
Other donations of at least $500 to Carlos include:
- $1,540 from Cindy Burbank, an activist opposed to the proposed Amazon data center who lives near the town of Warrenton
- $1,000 from Malcom Alls, of Alls Real Estate, a major landlord in the town of Warrenton who is currently lobbying the Warrenton Town Council to increase the allowable residential density in Old Town Warrenton
- $1,000 from the Coalition to Protect Fauquier County, an entity created in July to lobby against the proposed Amazon data center in Warrenton; its board includes Michael Fultz, Spencer Snakard, Juan Archilla, Tim Hoffman and Debbie Brown
- $500 from Susan Russell, a Citizens for Fauquier County officer who lives near the town of Warrenton
Town residents also received mailers a week before the election that claimed, without evidence, that Nevill is "working with Amazon" and urged residents to "defend Warrenton" against Nevill. The mailer was paid for by the "Warrenton Honest Government League," according to a statement printed on the mailer. The Warrenton Honest Government League was registered Oct. 31 as a political action committee by Whit Robinson, longtime Warrenton town attorney who resigned late last year without giving a specific reason for his departure.
Burbank has also paid for at least three advertisements in local media supporting Carlos and opposing Nevill.
Nevill had raised at least $13,459 as of Nov. 7, including $4,019 that he donated to his own campaign.
Other donations of at least $500 to Nevill include:
- $6,000 from two business entities associated Jawad Sarsour of Fauquier Pawn in Warrenton
- $500 from Katherine Ellsworth, a landscape architect who lives near Fauquier Springs
- $500 from Charles Warfield, an attorney who lives in Delaplane
School board (Scott District)
As of Nov. 7, Campbell had raised at least $11,598, including $1,500 that he donated to his own campaign.
Other donations of at least $500 to Campbell include:
- $5,000 from Roger Jones, CEO of a mortgage company in Manassas
- $2,000 from Gainesville Va. Recycling
- $970 from Andrew Mulcunry, an attorney who lives in Louisa County
- $600 from Suzanne Sloane, who resigned the Scott District school board seat late in 2021.
- $500 from Juan Segura, the owner of a healthcare company in Washington, D.C.
Erdossy had raised at least $1,188 as of Nov. 7, including $250 he donated to his own campaign. The only donation of $500 or more to Erdossy was from David Wilfong, a New Baltimore resident.
