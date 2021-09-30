Candidates’ forum set for Oct. 6 via Zoom for House of Delegates Districts 2 and 31

An Oct. 6 candidate event is sponsored jointly by the League of Women Voters of Prince William-Fauquier Area and the Prince William Committee of 100. The event includes two separate debates for house delegates for districts 2 and 31. Both forums will be virtual with different Zoom links.
The debate for House District 31 starts at 8:15 p.m. and ends at 9:15 p.m. Zoom information can be obtained by contacting the C100 Webmaster at webmaster@pwc100.org.
House District 31 candidates are Ben Baldwin -R and Elizabeth Guzman -D-Incumbent and candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot, as set by the Virginia Department of Elections.
The moderator will be Dr. Stephen Farnsworth, director of Center for Leadership & Media Studies at Mary Washington University.
Questions for the candidates can be submitted through the C100 website (www.pwc100.org) using the 2021 Candidate Questions Form or by sending an email to the C100 Webmaster. Questions are not made available to the candidates until presented by the moderator at the event.
