An active member of the Warrenton community for years, Heather Sutphin said that the approach of her 52nd birthday has nudged her to take the next logical step: She recently declared her candidacy for the Ward 1 seat on the Warrenton Town Council. The election is in May. She is running to replace Councilman Jerry Wood, who is stepping down after years of service.
“I’ve known Jerry for a long time. I wanted to make sure he wasn’t running. If he was going to run, I wouldn’t have. How do you run against someone you love?”
She said she has also been inspired by Renard Carlos (current at-large town councilman) and the way he approaches governing. “Renard has been wonderful for council,” Sutphin said, citing his active use of social media and his positivity.
“It’s easy to sit back and criticize,” she said. “Instead of being a part of the problem, people should want to be part of the solution. They should try to understand the issue before criticizing.”
She said she sees that “people are angry and disappointed with the way the world is. But we have more control over our local communities to make a positive impact. We can make a difference if we are all talking and working together. Sometimes, we just have to shush and listen to what others are saying.”
She said, “If I have the honor of being elected to council, I want to hear from residents, I want to understand why people are upset.”
Sutphin gave the example of a resident of the North Rock subdivision who has spoken during citizens time at several recent town council meetings. The resident objects to a possible through street in the subdivision that she says would disrupt her neighborhood with traffic trying to avoid Broadview Avenue. Sutphin said, “She is upset, this is her home. Town council members have to be able to listen, to hear from all sides before making a decision about what’s best for Warrenton.”
She said that before deciding to run, she sought advice from a former council member. “He told me, ‘you have to be open to all ideas when making decisions that are going to affect people.’ That hit home.”
Sutphin said that the most impactful issue facing Warrenton might be traffic. She cited the new development at Clevenger’s Corner just west of town. “They’ve been talking about that for years, but now it’s really happening. What are we going to do with all that traffic? We need to find a plan that will work. Growth happens so quickly.”
She is concerned too, about the changes coming to Broadview Avenue. She said the plan will make the stretch of road more attractive, but “you won’t be able to make a left in some spots, so people will have to make U-turns to get to where they want to go. Will that encourage them to drive through neighborhoods instead, creating traffic where it didn’t used to be?"
Sutphin is looking forward to the completion of the new interchange construction work at U.S. 15/29 and Shirley Avenue. “I think that is going to work out well,” she said.
Sutphin works at Peaking Roofing Contractors in Warrenton, where she handles marketing and advertising. She has also volunteered with the Marshall Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and worked as a deputy sheriff at the Adult Detention Center. Current volunteer efforts include work with the Fauquier Historical Society, Habitat for Humanity Women Build and the Boys and Girls Club. She has also served as a citizen member of the transportation and public safety committee of the Warrenton Town Council.
Sutphin confessed that she listens to the public safety scanner app on her phone. “You can take the girl out of the fire department, but you can’t take the fire department out of the girl,” she laughed.
So far, Sutphin is the only woman running for a council seat, and the current council is comprised of all men. When asked about it, she smiled and brushed it off. “Oh, that doesn’t bother me,” she said. “I was the only woman at the fire department when I was there and the only woman working at the jail. I don’t have any trouble speaking up. I try to be very open. I think that the only barrier put in front of you, you put up yourself.”
Sutphin said that if she earns a seat on the council, “the first thing I’d do is hug my mom and thank her for helping me to become a strong woman.”
Then, she said, she’d thank her husband for his support and get to work. She said she’d like to meet with each council member. “I know I’m going to learn a lot,” she said, but doesn’t seem concerned about the learning curve. “When I was on the transportation/public safety committee, that required hours of study. A lot of work goes into these decisions.”
Sutphin has been impressed with the town staff that she’s worked with so far. “I love Brandie [Schaeffer, town manager]. The folks on staff are great. They care because this is their home too.”
Sutphin grew up in Bealeton and Remington, but Warrenton is special to her. She said she was sad when the bowling alley shut down – because their food was great. She added that she doesn’t know what she’ll do if the Frost Diner ever closes. “Warrenton has to keep its charm. It has to stay special. We need to control how it grows.”
She admitted, “Change is hard. A lot of people are still upset about our roundabout, but I get through it just fine … It does make you slow down.”
Even with work and volunteer activities – and a campaign to run -- Sutphin loves spending time with her granddaughter. “Who knew that having a little girl climb up into my lap and call me Mimi would make me feel so special? … She is 2 years old.
“What will Warrenton be like when she’s 40? I want her and other little girls to grow up with good memories of Warrenton, like I did. It’s my town.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
