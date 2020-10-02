On July 28, artist Kathleen Willingham of Bealeton passed away at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer. She had recently displayed her abstract paintings on Fauquier Hospital’s conference center art wall, and Fauquier Health commemorated Willingham’s memory by purchasing one of her canvases, titled “Connections.” The painting will have a permanent home at the Fauquier Health Center for Cancer Care, said Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage, said, “I had the joy of working briefly with Kathleen. She was a repeat artist who displayed her work on our hospital’s art wall for all to see. Kathleen’s artwork brought joy to our hospital’s staff during the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Often times I would take a pause in the hallway to view her artwork. It brought a moment of peace during a stressful period.”
Willingham was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and became a patient of Dr. Raj Pal Manchandani, hematology/oncology specialist. During her treatments, nurses at the Fauquier Health infusion team had the opportunity to get to know Willingham.
The Infusion Center team prepared a statement: “We, the Infusion Center, had the humble privilege of being a part of her journey. Through that, we had the pleasure of learning of her life-long devotion to art. Her work reflects a versatility with mediums and a keen eye for interpretation from mind to canvas. She has been a teacher and active participant in the arts as a life-long learner. It is clear that the arts were her passion, and we are honored that we had the opportunity to care for her as a patient, and now care for a piece of her legacy with 'Connections.'"
Other pieces of Willingham’s artwork are still available for purchase and can be found on her website www.kathleenwillingham.com or Facebook page www.facebook.com/kathleenwillinghamart.
The artist was quoted on the Facebook page: “When I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March of 2019, I made the decision to find a simple joy in each day instead of allowing myself to dwell on the many and varied health issues. Therefore, I directed my attention towards my art. I have painted abstractly since my college days, even though I am also a plein air and landscape artist.
“Each of these abstract paintings is an expression of things that I have experienced this past year. Things that I have done, seen, felt or have remembered that have made me joyful and so appreciative of all that I have in my life as well as hopeful thoughts for the future. Through the use of color, texture, line and some images I have painted the mood or event of the day.”
