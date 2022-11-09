Challenger Renard Carlos was neck and neck with incumbent Mayor Carter Nevill on Tuesday evening in the hard-fought race for mayor of Warrenton. As of 10 p.m., Nevill had 2,050 votes, 18 more than Carlos’ 2,032.
All votes cast Tuesday were counted, as were four of five absentee precincts, but no final results were available by press time. More than one-third of the votes cast in Fauquier County were absentee. How many absentee ballots were cast in the Warrenton mayoral race was uncertain.
The proposed Amazon data center was the most contentious issue in the race. Carlos appeared to lean against allowing Amazon to build the data center, although he never explicitly said so. Nevill said he was waiting until all the information was in before deciding.
The Warrenton mayor does not have a vote on any zoning matter — or any other issue — unless there is a tie among the town council.
10th Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D) defeated Republican challenger Hung Cao, according to an Associated Press projection. Of the ballots counted by 11 p.m. Tuesday, Wexton led Cao by 17,247 votes across the 10th District.
As in nearly every state and federal election for decades, Fauquier residents voted overwhelmingly for the Republican candidate. As of press time, Hung Cao had 62.54% of the vote in Fauquier, and Wexton had 37.32%. One absentee precinct was uncounted as of press time.
The 10th District comprises all of Fauquier, Loudoun and Rappahannock counties, the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park and parts of Prince William and Fairfax counties. Fauquier County was previously a part of the 1st and 5th districts.
School board
In the special election for the Scott District school board seat, Clay Campbell won 66.13% of the vote with seven of eight precincts reporting. Erdossy had won 32.49% of the vote.
The Scott District, which encompasses New Baltimore, The Plains and the county’s northeast corner, had the only open seat for the school board on Tuesday’s ballot.
The seat was open because the former Scott District representative, Suzanne Sloane, resigned the seat late last year. Vincent Gallo was appointed to fill the seat in the interim. Gallo’s appointment will expire at the end of this year. Campbell, who is endorsed by the Fauquier County Republican Committee, will represent the Scott District through 2023.
Remington town elections
Interim Mayor Bill Polk led challenger Devada Allison by four votes — 105 to 101 —as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, with all but provisional ballots counted.
Van Loving, Stan Heaney Sr., Richard Heflin, Susan Tiffany, Veronica Meadows and Morgan Lewis were the six top vote-getters for Remington Town Council. If that lead holds, they will be elected to council over remaining candidates Luann Myatt and Richard Moxley.
The mayoral and town council race had been intertwined, as Polk had endorsed a slate of six candidates. Allison declined to endorse any council candidates as a matter of principle, arguing that the mayoral role should be as an advocate for the town and its residents and that the town council should take the lead on policy issues.
Warrenton Town Council
Paul Mooney and David McGuire, both political newcomers, ran unopposed for the two open at-large seats on the Warrenton Town Council. As of press time, Mooney and McGuire split the vote, with McGuire gaining 48.92% of the votes, and Mooney gaining 48.45% with seven of eight precincts counted. One absentee precinct had yet to be counted at press time. The two men will replace Carlos and outgoing Town Councilman Sean Polster on the council beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
Sheriff
Interim Sheriff Jeremy Falls (R) ran unopposed in a special election to fill the remaining term of former Sheriff Bob Mosier (R), who was appointed early this year by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) to a cabinet position. He gained more than 95% of the vote, with 665 voters writing in another name, and his term will expire Dec. 31, 2023. County Supervisor Chris Butler (R) initially announced that he would challenge Falls in the sheriff’s race this year but dropped out a few weeks later.
The Plains Town Council
Newcomer Heidi Van Voorhis and incumbents Noah Portugal and Joyce Heflin ran unopposed for three town council seats. As of press time, Voorhis got 72 votes, Portugal got 67 and Heflin got 65.
