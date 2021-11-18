You have permission to edit this article.
Calverton man arrested in connection with Bealeton car break-ins

A Calverton man was arrested Nov. 17 after allegedly breaking into several cars in the Bealeton area and stealing credit cards, a firearm and other belongings.

Juwan Todd, 23, has been charged with four counts of entering a vehicle to commit a crime, six counts of credit card theft, credit card fraud, larceny of a firearm, petit larceny and two counts of possessing stolen goods, according to Lt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 16, several residents of the Edgewood and Ashley Glenn subdivisions in Bealeton notified the sheriff’s office that their cars had been broken into overnight and items had been stolen, said Lewis. The reportedly stolen items included six credit cards, a handheld power drill and a pistol, according to a criminal complaint filed with Todd’s arrest.

A Fauquier sheriff’s deputy viewed video surveillance footage of the incidents and found that “Juwan Todd matched the description of the individual in those videos,” the complaint said.

The same day, Todd allegedly tried to use one of the stolen credit cards at the Food Lion in Bealeton. Deputies obtained security camera footage that allegedly shows Todd leaving the Food Lion and getting into a car, according to a search warrant affidavit.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, deputies pulled over a car in Warrenton that allegedly matched the one identified in the security camera footage and identified the driver as Todd, the complaint said. Two of the allegedly stolen credit cards were in his possession.

Todd was taken to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, where he remains in custody without bond, said Lewis.

