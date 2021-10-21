C. Hunter Ritchie students send some love to their bus driver

Jen Peeler, mom of a kindergartener and a third-grade student who attend C. Hunter Ritchie Elementary School, shared a photo of her children's bus stop the morning of Oct. 20. In an effort to show appreciation for their bus driver, Kortney Heflin, the children made posters and drew pictures with chalk on the street to welcome her. The artists range from kindergarten to fifth grade.
Peeler said, "They adore their bus driver Kortney and wanted to remind her today how loved she is."
She added, "The parents came together because we have been so grateful with how wonderful she's been. She has greeted our children with a big smile every single morning. If a child is having a rough morning, she knows exactly how to get them on the bus and make them happy.
"I'm sure for some bus drivers, this is a job, but for Kortney, you can tell that it's a passion!
"Even though she is probably running ragged with the bus driver shortage, you'd never know. She eases the minds and hearts of the parents and makes the students comfortable and excited for their bus ride every single day."
Heflin said she was “completely overwhelmed” with the appreciation from the children that she drives from home to school and back again. “I had no idea bus driver appreciation day was a thing,” she laughed.
She sent the love right back to her students.
“I didn’t expect anything like that. I’m just doing my job, and I also get to hand out with these cool kids.”
Heflin, 31, is the mother of two and has been driving a school bus since August of 2019. She said of COVID-19, “There have been challenges, but after being off for eight months, I’m so glad we are all back to doing what we love.”
The Warrenton resident who picks up students in the New Baltimore area and drives students to three different schools – one elementary, one middle school and one high school – said she has been able to develop a one-on-one relationship with many of her students. Heflin said, “It’s been nice getting to know their personalities. They are all so fun. They are doing more for me than I am doing for them.”
