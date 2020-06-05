An electrical storm that moved through the area last night left behind some damage to homes and other buildings.
More than 3,000 Dominion Power customers in the region were without power Friday morning, including pockets of customers in Warrenton, Marshall, Delaplane, The Plains and Vint Hill. The Dominion Power outage map showed larger numbers of customers without power between Warrenton and Jeffersonton.
Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said that Dominion has reported that all power should be restored by the end of the day.
House fire on Falmouth
At approximately 11:15 p.m. Thursday, the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to a fire in a townhome on Falmouth Court. “Prior to the arrival of WVFC units, a fast-acting neighbor noticed the fire and was able to control most of it before our arrival,” said Chief Jason Koglin.
The “fast-acting neighbor” was David Reed, of Fredericksburg, who was in his car waiting for the rain to stop. He said he heard a loud clap of thunder and saw a big bolt of lightning, then noticed a burning smell. “I looked back and saw the house was on fire.” He ran over to bang on the door to get the residents out.
Neighbor Laura Lyster-Mensh spoke with Reed about the incident and captured his reactions on audio. (See below.)
Reed said he ran next door and grabbed a water hose to try to put out the fire. By the time the residents came out of the house, he said, the fire was mostly out.
Koglin said that crews opened up walls and ceilings around where the fire was coming from “to make sure there was nothing burning in the void spaces.”
There were no injuries and the local Red Cross is working with the owner for lodging until repairs can be made to the home, Koglin said.
Koglin reported that several companies responded, including New Baltimore, Lois and Remington, as well as the Fauquier Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management, “but the incident was quickly deescalated.” Koglin said, “Those units not needed on the scene were released to handle other calls for service that were happening around town as a result of the storm.”
He said, “There were several other calls but nothing of any severity.”
