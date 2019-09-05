The Pizza Hut restaurant at 95 Broadview Ave in Warrenton spent its last day open to customers on Sept. 1.
A spokesperson for the U.S.-based international chain of pizza and Italian food restaurants confirmed that the restaurant was closed but could not say why.
Media outlets reported earlier this year that the chain would close 400 of its sit-down restaurants as it converts to more delivery and takeout locations. About 3,000 of its 7,400 locations are primarily dine-in restaurants, according to the restaurantbusiness.online website.
Pizza Hut’s parent company is Yum Brands, which also operates KFC and Taco Bell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.