Susan F. Pierce has been recognized as a Top Personal Injury Lawyer 2020 in the December issue of Northern Virginia Magazine.
Practicing from Walker Jones’ Old Town Warrenton office, Pierce represents personal injury clients throughout Virginia and the D.C. area. Currently serving as Bar Council to the Virginia State Bar, Pierce earned the distinction of The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Civil Plaintiff. She is a member emeritus of the George Mason University Inn of Court. Ms. Pierce earned her BA in Political Science and English from the University of Mary Washington and her JD from George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School.
Walker Jones, PC provides a complete scope of individual and business legal services from their Warrenton and Washington, Virginia, offices. For more information contact Susan Pierce at 540-347-9223 or spierce@walkerjoneslaw.com.
