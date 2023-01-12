On any given day, the waiting room at Village Vets was an exercise in controlled chaos. One afternoon in November, a month before the practice’s owner Dr. Suzanne Cliver, DVM, would retire, cats crouched in carriers at their owners’ feet, peering out in stony silence. There was a plethora of leashed dogs, some resigned and stoic, others straining to investigate their compatriots. Among the clients were a boxer, a German shepherd and a Benjie-type mix of uncertain ancestry.
An Irish setter decided that, lacking a bird to point at, she would make do with a cat. She stood in frozen immobility, staring at her prey. The cat stared back, secure in the implacable imperturbability peculiar to cats. Behind the desk an equally imperturbable staff member checked in patients, sifted through charts, responded to questions, fielded phone calls and collected payments. Sporadically, the door to Cliver’s examining room opened, and she peered out, assessing the assembly of animals and owners.
In the examination room, Cliver was methodical, thorough, going through a vet’s routine of listening to hearts and lungs, checking ears and mouths for signs of infection or tartered teeth, eye membranes for color (pale can indicate anemia, as can pale gums), palpating legs and abdomens. She made it a point to involve the owner in the course of treatment, describing options, presenting pros, cons and expenses. “Don’t go bankrupting yourself over this,“ she cautioned. “What would you like to do?”
Not infrequently, she has to deliver the bad news that nothing further can be done and in order to prevent suffering, a beloved pet will have to be euthanized. She eschewed continuing treatment when the result meant prolonged misery and diminished quality of life.
“Whether the problem to be dealt with was large or small, Dr. Cliver had time for our beloved pets,” said Greg Huddleston, a client who owns small terriers. “And she was always honest in stating the treatment prognosis. She will be missed!”
Other clients mention her obvious love for her patients and her non-judgmental approach. “I’ve been to vets who made me feel whatever was wrong was all my fault,” said one who preferred not to be named. “This never happened with Dr. Cliver.”
Clients with sick animals routinely got follow up calls, from either Cliver or a staff member, to check on how their pet was doing. Another patron brought up her kindness when euthanasia was necessary. “She and her staff were there with pats, hugs and even shared tears.”
Rather than selling her practice to another veterinarian, Cliver is donating her clinic’s equipment to Sovereign Nation’s Veterinary, a 5013c nonprofit dedicated to outfitting clinics built on reservations. Cliver’s equipment will travel to reservations in North Dakota. “So, the equipment can continue to do good in the world,” she said.
The journey to becoming a vet
If Suzanne Cliver had not, as a young child, been bitten by a dog, she might never have become a veterinarian. “I am not the typical veterinarian who always wanted to be a vet,” she said. She was walking with her mother near their Chicago apartment when a stray dog inexplicably attacked her. ”Day after day, the dog warden arrived to escort my mother on a search for the offending animal. Luckily, it was found, determined to be free of disease, and I was spared the much-whispered-about ‘shots in the stomach’” for rabies.
To the child’s dismay, a move to the suburbs made it necessary to walk to school. “I left early so as to avoid streets where I knew there were jumping, barking dogs,” she remembered.
Concerned by his daughter’s overwhelming fear, her father, himself not a dog lover, brought home a stray that had been found by a neighbor. “So, after hiding in my bedroom for several days, I fearfully ventured out and eventually became the dog’s best friend. Or so I thought, until during a family event, she bit me in the face.”
The dog was sent to the University of Chicago research lab, and her parents acquired a beagle puppy that died during a routine spay. Feeling sorry for the grieving child, the veterinarian found her a new beagle puppy, but this one was so badly behaved that it joined its predecessor at the lab.
“Not a good beginning,” said Cliver ruefully. “But it may have laid the groundwork of my advocacy of research labs finding alternatives to the use of live animals, notably beagles.”
Cliver graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in International Relations, intending to fulfill her mother’s hopes that she would be involved in politics and public service. She married and moved to Virginia, where her first daughter was born. Then, a chance observation by a friend turned her life around. Noting her affection for his cat, an acquaintance suggested that she become a veterinarian, and the suggestion sparked a fire.
Initially her path was fraught with stumbling blocks. To her dismay, she learned that there were only 17 veterinary schools in the country, none in Virginia, and that she lacked the prerequisites for admission. Undaunted, she enrolled in the University of Maryland and spent the next two years taking the necessary courses in math and science.
Her persistence and hard work paid off: “I was part of a group of students selected by the Department of Agriculture at Virginia Tech to attend either Tuskegee University or the University of Georgia veterinary schools. So, along with my 5-year-old daughter, I moved to Alabama for four years and then went on to an internship at the University of Illinois.”
She practiced for several years at Reston Animal Hospital before moving to Fauquier and launching Village Vets, which she has owned and where she has practiced for 28 years. At the same time, she adopted two children, 7 and 9 years old, from El Salvador. She also found time to include a series of foreign exchange students in her family.
In her retirement, Cliver looks forward to spending a lot of time with her three grandchildren (two granddaughters at school in England and a 4-year-old grandson who is a native Warrentonian.)
“I could never have become the vet I envisioned, while at the same time raising my children, without my devoted staff members, past and especially present,” she said.
She has also managed to indulge a passion for travel abroad and for her love of opera and ballet, Formula One, and Indie car racing, all inherited from her father. “My mother’s political aspirations for me fell by the wayside,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.