Rental assistance is available for qualifying individuals impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 in Northern Piedmont.
Rental assistance will be paid directly to the landlord of renters who have been economically impacted by COVID-19 through the loss of work or reduction in income.
Eligible individuals must be within 200% of federal poverty guidelines.
Individuals must have been laid off, released or had their income reduced due to COVID-19.
They must owe rent during the months of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Qualifying individuals must reside in Culpeper, Fauquier or Rappahannock counties.
To apply, call 833-437-0114
