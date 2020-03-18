Charity Furness, executive director of Experience Old Town Warrenton, said that the town is doing what it can to support businesses in Old Town during the current economic uncertainty.
This week, the town will install 20-minute parking signs on Main Street to encourage curbside pickup and make sure there are available parking spots for customers coming to pick up items.
“The idea is to show that Main Street is open, the town is supporting them,” she elaborated. “We understand that retail is changing and has changed dramatically in the last few days.”
“Main Street is still open -- even if our doors are closed – and pleased to do business with the community,” she said, adding that the town wants to encourage economic activity while keeping customers and staff safe.
Furness said that businesses are working to reach customers in a variety of ways, many through curbside delivery, and others through setting up online stores. “Different places are doing different things,” she said.
Later she added: “We're all in it together, we all have to understand that a lot of businesses, they've never done online shopping before, so we just ask the community and the public to be patient -- these are your neighbors, too."
Even with the efforts to adapt to the changing situation, Old Town businesses are still in a precarious situation, Furness said. “They're still in a situation where they need the community to come out and support them.”
