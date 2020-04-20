Local land specialist Chad Pangle says that in some cases, landowners don’t realize how much value the recreational opportunities can add to their property.
“Northwest Virginia offers endless opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts,” said Pangle. “My goal is to help landowners realize the true market value of their property when outdoor recreational opportunities are involved.”
Pangle, who was born and raised in Strasburg, Virginia, is an avid sportsman who has blended his passion for real estate and the outdoors with a career in land sales. He said he grew up hunting, fishing, and spending time on small family farms throughout his childhood in the Shenandoah Valley where he still resides with his family today.
Pangle specializes in farming, hunting, and timber properties as well as rural homes with acreage, he said.
Tracts with wooded acreage, pasture, and water make for prime habitat for wildlife and hunting. Land that offers investment opportunities from tillable or timber acreage also make properties very attractive in today’s market, Pangle said.
Pangle’s expertise in Virginia land comes from working as a land specialist for Whitetail Properties Real Estate – the industry leader in hunting, farm, recreational, and timber properties. As a land specialist, Pangle provides real estate services to both buyers and sellers of all types of land here in Fauquier County and the surrounding area.
According to Pangle, excellent hunting for white-tailed deer, turkey, bear, and fishing attracts outdoor enthusiasts and investors from inside and outside Virginia’s borders.
“The time is right to market land as a hunting or recreational property,” said Pangle. “As a national company operating in 35 states, we offer exposure to a nationwide network of outdoor enthusiasts and land investors – many of whom are already considering owning property in Northwest Virginia.”
To contact Whitetail Properties Land Specialist Chad Pangle about buying or selling land in Virginia, call 540-975-3487 or visit his agent page at www.whitetailproperties.com/agents/chad-pangle.
