Mad Magic Kombucha, previously known as MTO Kombucha, is debuting its new brand this month in Northern Virginia.
“We’re excited to reconnect with our community, and the stunning redesign echoes the healthy lifestyles and expectations of our consumers more accurately,” Meagan Donica, general manager, said in a news release. “Our product continues to be the highest quality kombucha on the market and we want to make sure our brand reflects that.”
Founder Ralph Crafts agrees: “From the beginning we’ve known consumers are smart and want a better kombucha. We’ve seen the natural health benefits ourselves every day in our customers. It’s exciting to see a new brand come to life that showcases the fun of enjoying a great kombucha.”
Mad Magic Kombucha is made exclusively in Virginia and is currently serving the Northern Virginia, Maryland and DC markets. Right now, customers can order it online with free home delivery, or schedule a curbside pick-up at the Vint Hill tasting room. For more information, visit www.madmagickombucha.com, or find them on Instagram and Facebook at @madmagickombucha.
