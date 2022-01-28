 Skip to main content
IN BRIEF: Business

Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association welcomes new executive director

The Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association announced the hiring of its new executive director, Alexander Madison Nance. Nance has been an active member of the organization since he and his wife, Jane Latham, purchased a 19th-century farmhouse outside of Middleburg in 2020. Having grown up in the Virginia Piedmont, he visited dozens of historic sites and every battlefield within 100 miles of his home with his father.

Nance has worked as a military analyst with the federal government for the past five years, and before that spent five years as an engineer officer in the US Army. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Politics from Georgetown University and a Master of Arts degree in Public Policy from the University of Virginia.

As VPHA’s executive director, Nance will be the chief operating officer of the organization and responsible for the active management of the association’s daily business, development, fundraising, membership and preserving the integrity of the historic landscape of the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area.

The mission of the Virginia Piedmont Area Association is preservation through education—to educate about the history and advocate for the preservation of the extraordinary historic landscape, culture and scenery in Northern Virginia Piedmont.

Smith-Midland promotes Stephanie Poe to Controller

Smith-Midland Corporation announced the promotion of Stephanie Poe Stephanie Poe to Controller. Stephanie’s duties will include coordinating and preparing internal and external financial statements, coordinating with external auditors, and evaluating internal control systems to maintain compliance with Sarbanes-Oxley. She will also oversee regulatory reporting and all accounting operational functions, including developing and monitoring business performance metrics.

“Stephanie provides the leadership and skillset required as the Controller of Smith-Midland. She has been an integral part of the team by improving reporting, controls, and compliance,” commented AJ Krick, Chief Financial Officer. Smith-Midland provides proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems.

