Hound ’n Hair owner Bob DiNunzio may have received the best holiday gift ever — a new home for his business, an Old Town Warrenton fixture for 47 years.
DiNunzio learned in November that the lease on his dog grooming business would not be renewed and that he would have to move out of his shop at 5 N. 5th St. by Dec. 31. For weeks, he was unable to find a new lease or an affordable place to buy. He feared he’d have to close.
But the former show-dog groomer, who styles 19 to 20 dogs a day, has a loyal following among dog lovers, and some were angry that the shop might close. They complained. Loudly.
“I’m very upset,’ Rosemarie Franz said. She takes her Bichon Frises dogs to DiNunzio because he grooms them like no other. “Bob is a wonderful guy,” she said. “We became friends. That’s how nice he is.”
“I’ve been going there for nine and a half years with three dogs,” she said. Franz said she gets compliments when she takes her dogs out and about. “People ask me where I get my dogs groomed,” she said. “Nobody in the area does the same thing” as DiNunzio.
Then help came from an unexpected direction. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, DiNunzio signed closing papers on a shop he bought at 42 N. 5th St., Warrenton, half a block from his current location. It is the former location of Hospice Support of Fauquier, which is moving to a bigger location, said Susan Helander, a member of the hospice board.
“We as a board couldn’t be happier that it is going to a long-time town business owner who is kind of a fixture,” Helander said.
DiNunzio is relieved. “I have to keep a good attitude, and I don’t want to get depressed,” he said. “I’m good, but unfortunately I’m 75 years old, and it has taken quite a toll on me,” he said of the upheaval.
Like many other customers, Franz takes her dogs to Hound ’n Hair even though she lives outside Warrenton. DiNunzio is a destination. When she drives from Gainesville to drop off her dogs, she often eats and shops in Old Town while she waits for the canines to get their styles on. Other customers come to Hound ’n Hair from miles around, DiNunzio said, and patronize other shops while they wait.
The building where Hound ’n Hair has been for more than four decades is owned by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, a non-political and non-sectarian co-ed international fraternal order founded in 1819. Its website focuses on friendship and helping other people.
The Fauquier Times was unable to reach any of the leadership of the Odd Fellows lodge in Warrenton to discuss the reason DiNunzio’s lease was not renewed. One caller hung up when asked about the Hound ’n Hair. Others said they knew nothing about the lodge.
A property manager confirmed that the lease was not renewed but declined to provide additional information. DiNunzio has tried for weeks to reach the Odd Fellows, he said, but has been unable to explain that he needs them to open a side door on the property so he can move out his heaviest, largest furnishings.
He stressed that he always paid his rent a week early and made repairs to the shop on his own dime over the years. He said he was notified by phone Nov. 15 that he would have to move and then received a written notice that he needed to be out by Dec. 31.
The future use of the shop space is unknown as of press time.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
