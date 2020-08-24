Golden Rule Builders has announced the addition of new team member Stephanie Kennedy.
“We are pleased to announce that Stephanie Kennedy has joined the GRB Team as our Marketing Manager,” Joel Barkman, GRB owner and president said in a news release. “Stephanie comes to us with a career rich in social media and sales.”
Kennedy said her love of customer service and desire to be a part of a small business brought her to Golden Rule Builders.
“I started my business Social Steph because I wanted to be a part of helping businesses in our community be successful,” Kennedy said in the news release, speaking of her consulting firm she started in 2016 to assist small businesses in managing their social media platforms.
In her role at Golden Rule Builders, Kennedy will be telling the Golden Rule story to the community and representing the company in many ways, from branding to social media to networking, the news release said.
Kennedy and her family live in Amissville.
