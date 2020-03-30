Golden Rule Builders has announced the addition of one new Team member.
“We are pleased to announce that Alyssa Ploszay has joined the GRB Team as Cabinet Designer & Selections Consultant,” said Joel Barkman, GRB owner and president.
Ploszay attended the Art Institute for Interior Design and has been in the industry for a decade.
“She has a special ability to connect with her clients and has an innate passion for interior design and to always be creating and is well known for her original design solutions, clear visions with 3-D renderings, and an organized execution,” according to a GRB news release. “Alyssa feels her client’s space should reflect a blend of their personal styles. In turn this enhances how they feel and live.”
Ploszay lives in Nokesville with her fiancé and son.
“I have been delighted to have Alyssa on the team to provide an even higher level of service to our clients as we work with them to plan their new home or renovation. She has an amazing ability to discern the taste and style of each client and lead them to solutions that make their home reflect who they are and how they live. And she does it in a way that allows them to enjoy an otherwise overwhelming process.” said Dennis Reitz, GRB sales manager.
