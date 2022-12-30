Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture announced last week a $175,000 grant to supplement Fauquier County’s program that pays the owners of working farms to give up the right to develop their land.
Supervisors created the county’s purchase of development rights program in 2002. Since then, the program has protected more than 13,000 acres of farmland from development, mainly in the southern part of the county, at a cost of $17 million. The program helps “protect farmland and retain the agricultural industry’s critical mass,” according to the county’s agriculture department.
Fauquier’s is the largest PDR program in Virginia. About two thirds of the program’s funding comes from a special real estate tax levied on county landowners in most years; the remaining third comes from grants and other sources.
After selling development rights, landowners also benefit from a significant reduction in real estate taxes, since the taxable value of the land is significantly reduced without the right to develop it.
Last week’s grant to Fauquier County was part of $875,000 distributed from the Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund, created by the General Assembly in 2008 to augment localities’ PDR programs; the fund has since contributed a total of $13.2 million to local programs. The state grants require matching funds from the recipient localities.
