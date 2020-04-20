The Fauquier High School’s greenhouse is closed, but its annual plant sale will go on in a new way: online.
To order from a selection of annuals, perennials, herbs and vegetables, native plants and trees and shrubs, visit https://www.fauquierhshort.com/?fbclid=IwAR3_U5gooz3fWdgWnsxi2ALCuj5u2j9i3VUgA_26gylL6VVLq9kgz2TfYog#/.
Products will be posted on the website as they are ready for sale.
Customers will be contacted to schedule an appointment to go to the greenhouse to pick up their orders. Customers are instructed to text or call when they arrive for their appointment and their order will be delivered to their car.
The website can accept PayPal payments; customers can also pay with cash or check at pickup. Cash payments must be exact; change cannot be made.
